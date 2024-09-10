Sachetta LLC Lowers Stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Sachetta LLC lessened its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 332 shares during the quarter. Sachetta LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Briaud Financial Planning Inc grew its position in RTX by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of RTX during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of RTX during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in RTX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its position in RTX by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get RTX alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of RTX from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of RTX from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.47.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 4,235 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $482,790.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,090,026. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 4,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $482,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,090,026. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 17,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.87, for a total transaction of $2,018,265.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,463,273.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 178,333 shares of company stock worth $20,861,880 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

RTX Price Performance

NYSE RTX opened at $121.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. RTX Co. has a 12 month low of $68.56 and a 12 month high of $123.70. The stock has a market cap of $161.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.51, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $112.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.64.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The firm had revenue of $19.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Company Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Featured Stories

