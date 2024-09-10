Sachetta LLC Purchases 39,816 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Sachetta LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 888.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,816 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 1.1% of Sachetta LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Sachetta LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 5,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $59.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.78 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.01 and its 200 day moving average is $59.21. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $46.30 and a 1 year high of $62.86.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.