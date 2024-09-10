Sachetta LLC Purchases New Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 3,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IUSB. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 23,333.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 59.1% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $43,000.

NASDAQ IUSB opened at $47.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.48. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $42.56 and a twelve month high of $47.21.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1569 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

