SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Position Boosted by AMJ Financial Wealth Management

AMJ Financial Wealth Management increased its holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 23.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,092 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,434 shares during the quarter. SAP comprises 2.8% of AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s holdings in SAP were worth $8,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SAP. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in SAP by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,947,613 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,537,251,000 after buying an additional 746,386 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in SAP during the 1st quarter valued at $58,936,000. Verity & Verity LLC bought a new position in SAP during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in SAP by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 621,417 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $121,195,000 after purchasing an additional 108,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in SAP during the 2nd quarter valued at $20,532,000.

Get SAP alerts:

SAP Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SAP traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $213.32. 130,986 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 784,145. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. SAP SE has a 52-week low of $126.75 and a 52-week high of $221.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. SAP had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAP has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on SAP from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on SAP in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $227.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities raised their price objective on SAP from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Argus raised SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on SAP from $188.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SAP

SAP Profile

(Free Report)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.