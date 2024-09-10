Sapphire Self Reported Market Cap Hits $3.65 Million (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 10th. One Sapphire coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Sapphire has a market cap of $3.65 million and approximately $121.14 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Sapphire has traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,350.98 or 0.04107739 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.97 or 0.00041882 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00007033 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00011833 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00014057 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00007227 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002269 BTC.

Sapphire is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,882,711,593 coins and its circulating supply is 1,862,127,770 coins. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapphire should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

