Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Sold by Balentine LLC

Balentine LLC lessened its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,803 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4,286.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,473,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417,239 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 76,321,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,978,081,000 after buying an additional 1,936,418 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $54,748,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,366.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,221,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,947,000 after buying an additional 1,138,595 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,058,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,219 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $39.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.29 and a 200 day moving average of $38.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $32.29 and a 12 month high of $40.89.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.