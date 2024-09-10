Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Sold by Sachetta LLC

Sachetta LLC lowered its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 374 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHF. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 76,321,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,978,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936,418 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,058,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,279,000 after buying an additional 1,130,219 shares in the last quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,242,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,830,000 after acquiring an additional 11,287 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,148,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,382,000 after acquiring an additional 137,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,683,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,510,000 after acquiring an additional 324,459 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

SCHF opened at $39.63 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $32.29 and a 52-week high of $40.89. The company has a market cap of $38.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

