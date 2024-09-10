Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Sold by Sachetta LLC

Sachetta LLC lessened its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Choreo LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 41.3% in the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 28,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 8,409 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 30.9% during the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 87,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,795,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 220.8% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $78.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.25 and a 200-day moving average of $78.87. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $62.87 and a one year high of $82.28.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.