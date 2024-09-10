Seaview Investment Managers LLC Boosts Holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Seaview Investment Managers LLC increased its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $1,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,526,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 478.6% during the 1st quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 2,023,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674,108 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 791.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,091,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,878,000 after acquiring an additional 968,835 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,271,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,021,000 after acquiring an additional 518,649 shares during the period. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 1,039.8% during the 1st quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 550,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,520,000 after acquiring an additional 502,000 shares during the period.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA PHYS opened at $19.53 on Tuesday. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $14.00 and a 12 month high of $19.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.15.

About Sprott Physical Gold Trust

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

