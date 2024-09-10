Seaview Investment Managers LLC Buys Shares of 8,038 iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Seaview Investment Managers LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 1.3% in the second quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 35,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 31,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 39,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 9,091 shares during the period. Finally, Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 11,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the period.

iShares Silver Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SLV opened at $25.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a PE ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43. iShares Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $18.97 and a 1-year high of $29.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.64.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

