Seaview Investment Managers LLC Has $2.51 Million Stock Position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Seaview Investment Managers LLC lowered its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 30.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,965 shares during the quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $2,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. BNP Paribas bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Get iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of IHI stock opened at $58.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.48. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 12 month low of $43.96 and a 12 month high of $59.14. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 0.83.

About iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.