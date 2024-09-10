Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) Receives C$13.97 Average PT from Brokerages

Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$13.97.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SES. CIBC upped their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James upped their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$13.50 to C$14.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, ATB Capital upped their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

Get Secure Energy Services alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SES

Insider Activity at Secure Energy Services

Secure Energy Services Stock Performance

In related news, Senior Officer Corey Ray Higham bought 208,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$11.58 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,419,504.05. In related news, Director Rene Amirault sold 43,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.95, for a total transaction of C$515,343.75. Also, Senior Officer Corey Ray Higham acquired 208,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$11.58 per share, with a total value of C$2,419,504.05. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 332,569 shares of company stock worth $3,863,254 and sold 89,886 shares worth $1,065,966. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TSE:SES opened at C$11.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.03, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.15. Secure Energy Services has a 52-week low of C$6.98 and a 52-week high of C$12.59. The firm has a market cap of C$2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$11.86 and its 200 day moving average is C$11.56.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C($0.02). Secure Energy Services had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 50.56%. The company had revenue of C$337.00 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Secure Energy Services will post 0.8006452 EPS for the current year.

Secure Energy Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Secure Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

Secure Energy Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Secure Energy Services Inc engages in the waste management and energy infrastructure businesses primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments, Environmental Waste Management, Energy Infrastructure, and Oilfield Services. The Environmental Waste Management segment includes a network of waste processing facilities, produced water pipelines, industrial landfills, waste transfer, and metal recycling facilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Secure Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secure Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.