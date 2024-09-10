Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Shares Purchased by LGT Group Foundation

LGT Group Foundation grew its position in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Sempra were worth $1,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SRE. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in Sempra during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra during the second quarter worth $33,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra during the second quarter worth $34,000. SouthState Corp grew its position in shares of Sempra by 900.0% in the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sempra in the second quarter valued at $39,000. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sempra alerts:

Sempra Trading Up 1.0 %

SRE opened at $82.94 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.16 and its 200-day moving average is $75.20. Sempra has a 52-week low of $63.75 and a 52-week high of $84.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.75.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 22.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Analysts expect that Sempra will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on SRE shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Sempra from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Sempra from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Sempra from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Sempra from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their target price on Sempra from $81.50 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sempra presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.36.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SRE

Insider Buying and Selling at Sempra

In other Sempra news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 6,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $457,927.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,357.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sempra Profile

(Free Report)

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.