Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) Trading Up 5.1%

Shares of Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Free Report) traded up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.94 and last traded at $5.80. 191,371 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 318,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.52.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SRTS shares. Roth Capital raised Sensus Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a report on Monday, August 12th.

The company has a market cap of $95.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.05.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.00 million. Sensus Healthcare had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 13.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sensus Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chapin Davis Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sensus Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Sensus Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sensus Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Sensus Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $156,000. 25.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sensus Healthcare, Inc, a medical device company, manufactures and sells radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. The company uses superficial radiation therapy, a low-energy X-ray technology in its portfolio of treatment devices. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers, including basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, as well as other skin conditions, such as keloids; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates an embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

