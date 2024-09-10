Serabi Gold (LON:SRB) Sets New 12-Month High at $75.96

Serabi Gold plc (LON:SRB – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 75.96 ($0.99) and last traded at GBX 74 ($0.97), with a volume of 216706 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 72.50 ($0.95).
Serabi Gold Stock Up 2.1 %
The company has a market cap of £56.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 671.36 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 68.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 64.89.
Serabi Gold Company Profile
Serabi Gold plc engages in the evaluation, exploration, and development of gold and other metals mining projects in Brazil. The company explores for and produces gold and copper deposits. It primarily holds 100% interests in the Palito mining complex covering an area of approximately 56,631 hectares; and the Coringa Gold Project located in the Tapajos region of northern Brazil.
