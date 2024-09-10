ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Purchased by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,863 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $66,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Optas LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Optas LLC now owns 815 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 5.5% in the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 2.7% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 527 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Ndwm LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ndwm LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forbes J M & Co. LLP grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 5,293 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,035,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $830.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $640.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Monday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $920.00 to $935.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $909.00 to $911.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $820.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $849.62.

ServiceNow Stock Up 3.7 %

NOW stock opened at $855.62 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $800.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $763.57. The company has a market capitalization of $176.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.98. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $527.24 and a 52 week high of $863.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 11.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In related news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $779.81, for a total transaction of $1,510,491.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 6,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,252,800.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $779.81, for a total value of $1,510,491.97. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 6,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,252,800.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 1,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $829.68, for a total transaction of $1,540,715.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,027,502.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,914 shares of company stock valued at $5,608,936. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceNow

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Stories

