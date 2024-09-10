Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Given New $10.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 72.41% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities cut their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Roth Capital cut Shoals Technologies Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.17.

Shares of Shoals Technologies Group stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.80. 470,112 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,023,674. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.91 and a 200-day moving average of $8.09. Shoals Technologies Group has a 12 month low of $4.88 and a 12 month high of $22.40. The company has a market cap of $966.57 million, a PE ratio of 32.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The company had revenue of $99.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. Shoals Technologies Group’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHLS. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd increased its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 122.4% in the 1st quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 4,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,638 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the second quarter worth about $64,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the second quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,000.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle (EV) charging applications in the United States and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells system solutions for both homerun and combine-as-you-go wiring architectures, as well as offers technical support services.

