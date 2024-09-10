Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHOP) Director Tobyn David Shannan Sells 424 Shares

Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) Director Tobyn David Shannan sold 424 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$91.85, for a total value of C$38,945.52.

Shopify Price Performance

Shopify stock traded down C$0.13 on Tuesday, reaching C$92.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,654,316. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.40, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a current ratio of 7.32. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of C$63.16 and a twelve month high of C$123.20. The company has a market cap of C$111.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.86, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$91.68 and its 200 day moving average price is C$93.45.

Get Shopify alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, ATB Capital boosted their price objective on Shopify from C$115.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Shopify Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Read More

