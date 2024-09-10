SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) Trading Up 3.3%

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 3.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.54 and last traded at $15.53. 32,005 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 388,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.03.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SIBN. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on SI-BONE from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

SI-BONE Trading Up 2.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 8.12 and a current ratio of 9.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $637.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.79 and a beta of 1.22.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $39.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.95 million. SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 27.10% and a negative return on equity of 24.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. Equities analysts predict that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.92, for a total value of $42,752.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 243,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,147,686.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total value of $54,045.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 238,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,305,047.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,309 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.92, for a total transaction of $42,752.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 243,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,147,686.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,023 shares of company stock worth $347,749. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIBN. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,207,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,320,000 after acquiring an additional 214,089 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,547,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,470,000 after buying an additional 23,299 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in SI-BONE by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,463,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,328,000 after buying an additional 43,670 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,453,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,158,000 after buying an additional 1,255,610 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in SI-BONE by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,986,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,685,000 after buying an additional 368,637 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, that operate to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and fusion, adult deformity and degeneration, and pelvic trauma; and implantable bone products.

