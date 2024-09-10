Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

SIMO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a buy rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $112.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Silicon Motion Technology has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $87.56.

Shares of NASDAQ SIMO opened at $57.95 on Friday. Silicon Motion Technology has a 1-year low of $49.50 and a 1-year high of $85.87. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 33.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.95.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $210.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Silicon Motion Technology will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.07%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 154.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 548 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 3,971.4% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 570 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Silicon Motion Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

