SIR Capital Management L.P. Acquires New Position in Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT)

SIR Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 253,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,873,000. SIR Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.17% of Nextracker as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in Nextracker in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Nextracker in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Nextracker by 73.2% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Nextracker in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Nextracker during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. 67.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NXT stock opened at $33.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 2.48. Nextracker Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.14 and a 52-week high of $62.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.09.

Nextracker ( NASDAQ:NXT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.27. Nextracker had a net margin of 14.87% and a negative return on equity of 36.33%. The firm had revenue of $719.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nextracker Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Nextracker in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Fox Advisors raised Nextracker from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Nextracker from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays dropped their price target on Nextracker from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Nextracker from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nextracker currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.91.

Nextracker Company Profile

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and distributed generation solar projects in the United States and internationally. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

