SIR Capital Management L.P. Boosts Stock Holdings in Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM)

SIR Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Free Report) by 327.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,578,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,208,875 shares during the period. SIR Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Stem were worth $1,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Rock Point Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stem by 104.7% during the 4th quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 1,407,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,461,000 after purchasing an additional 720,080 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Stem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $170,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stem by 904.0% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 121,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 109,616 shares during the last quarter. 61.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:STEM opened at $0.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.39. Stem, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.41 and a 52 week high of $5.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.71.

Stem ( NYSE:STEM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.01. Stem had a negative return on equity of 63.98% and a negative net margin of 213.33%. The company had revenue of $34.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.56) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Stem, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

STEM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen cut Stem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $1.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Stem from $2.50 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Susquehanna cut Stem from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $2.00 to $0.50 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Stem from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Stem from $1.40 to $0.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stem currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.71.

About Stem

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected, intelligent, and renewable energy storage network provider worldwide. The company offers energy storage hardware sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); edge hardware to aid in the collection of site data and real-time operation and control of the site and other optional equipment; and Athena, a software platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

