SIR Capital Management L.P. Makes New $10.93 Million Investment in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

SIR Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 127,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,929,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vistra by 134.3% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 52,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after buying an additional 30,033 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in Vistra in the second quarter valued at $462,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vistra by 4.8% in the second quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vistra by 305.4% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 4,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vistra in the second quarter valued at $216,000. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Vistra from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.83.

Vistra Stock Performance

Shares of VST opened at $74.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.97 and a beta of 1.08. Vistra Corp. has a 52 week low of $31.16 and a 52 week high of $107.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. Vistra had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 21.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.2195 per share. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Vistra’s payout ratio is presently 53.37%.

About Vistra

(Free Report)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

