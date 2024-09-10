SomnoMed Limited (ASX:SOM) Insider Purchases A$10,749.06 in Stock

SomnoMed Limited (ASX:SOM – Get Free Report) insider Karen Borg bought 25,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.42 ($0.28) per share, with a total value of A$10,749.06 ($7,166.04).

The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.93.

SomnoMed Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of devices for the oral appliances for the treatment of sleep related disorders in Europe, North America, and the Asia Pacific region. Its flagship product SomnoDent Avant, as well as SomnoDent Classic, SomnoDent Flex, and SomnoDent Fusion are offered for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea.

