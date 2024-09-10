SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY) Shares Sold by Vantage Financial Partners LLC

Vantage Financial Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY – Free Report) by 20.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,245 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $120,000. Mechanics Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 32.4% in the second quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 100,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 24,565 shares during the period. Hilltop Partners LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hilltop Partners LLC now owns 659,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,326,000 after acquiring an additional 129,795 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 272,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,272,000 after buying an additional 80,943 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

SPHY opened at $23.76 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.80 and a 1-year high of $23.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.34.

SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (SPHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield index. The fund tracks an index that measures the performance of USD-denominated junk bonds. SPHY was launched on Jun 18, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.