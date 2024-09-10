SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Acquired by Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,576 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,883 shares during the quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPLG. Advance Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 121.0% in the 1st quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,167,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,213,000 after acquiring an additional 7,210,793 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $308,840,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 94.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,405,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,845,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080,428 shares in the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 168.5% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 5,324,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,605,000 after buying an additional 3,341,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 350.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,223,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,805,000 after buying an additional 1,730,168 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $64.27 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $48.13 and a 12 month high of $66.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.49.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

