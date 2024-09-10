SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Shares Bought by Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 71.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,166 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,220 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $1,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in SPS Commerce by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in SPS Commerce by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 431,703 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,681,000 after acquiring an additional 12,091 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPS Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in SPS Commerce by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 492,802 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $95,527,000 after buying an additional 7,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,023 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. 98.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SPSC shares. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on SPS Commerce from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on SPS Commerce in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.25.

Shares of SPSC opened at $186.07 on Tuesday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.96 and a 12 month high of $218.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $197.68 and its 200-day moving average is $188.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 101.68 and a beta of 0.82.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $153.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.87 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 12.31%. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SPS Commerce news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.35, for a total transaction of $402,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,212 shares in the company, valued at $3,264,286.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Philip Soran sold 2,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.79, for a total transaction of $491,838.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,879,553.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,000 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.35, for a total value of $402,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,264,286.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,675 shares of company stock valued at $1,551,735 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

