SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $2.17

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.17 and last traded at $2.17, with a volume of 171 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.21.

SSAB AB (publ) Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.46.

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter. SSAB AB (publ) had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 9.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SSAB AB will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

About SSAB AB (publ)

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in Sweden, Finland, Rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and advanced high-strength steel products for steel and plate production.

