Status Price Hits $0.0217 on Major Exchanges (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. One Status token can currently be purchased for about $0.0217 or 0.00000038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Status has a market cap of $84.70 million and approximately $3.06 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Status has traded 9.2% higher against the US dollar.

Get Status alerts:

Status Profile

Status (CRYPTO:SNT) is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,903,361,771 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Status is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,903,361,770.9820275 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02160465 USD and is up 1.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 149 active market(s) with $4,377,164.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

