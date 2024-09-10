Status (SNT) Trading Up 8.4% Over Last Week

Status (SNT) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 10th. Status has a market cap of $84.42 million and $3.71 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Status has traded up 8.4% against the US dollar. One Status token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0216 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00009371 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000070 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00013451 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,038.96 or 1.00076093 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00007924 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00007794 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000960 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Status Token Profile

Status is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,903,361,771 tokens. The official website for Status is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Status

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

