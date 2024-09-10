Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Acquires 3,658 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,010 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,658 shares during the quarter. Check Point Software Technologies accounts for 2.4% of Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. owned about 0.11% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $19,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CHKP stock traded up $0.61 on Tuesday, hitting $189.26. 6,010 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 682,680. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12-month low of $126.57 and a 12-month high of $193.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $180.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.84. The stock has a market cap of $21.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.62.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $627.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.19 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 33.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CHKP shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Wedbush raised their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.68.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

