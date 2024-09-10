Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 429 shares during the quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $270.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,028,276. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $270.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $262.65. The company has a market capitalization of $405.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $202.44 and a 52 week high of $279.21.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

