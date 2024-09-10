Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Increases Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 69,120 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the quarter. Stryker accounts for approximately 2.8% of Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $23,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at $1,561,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the first quarter valued at $795,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 43.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 18,491 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,617,000 after purchasing an additional 5,565 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the first quarter valued at $4,027,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the first quarter valued at $21,970,000. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYK traded up $1.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $364.52. 40,144 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,289,224. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $249.98 and a 1-year high of $365.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $138.91 billion, a PE ratio of 41.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $339.59 and a 200 day moving average of $341.97.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.02. Stryker had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.53%.

SYK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Stryker from $364.00 to $345.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $360.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $392.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $386.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.58.

In related news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total value of $6,660,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $949,716. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 20,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total transaction of $6,660,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $949,716. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 190,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.46, for a total transaction of $61,457,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,316,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,072,790,023.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 210,600 shares of company stock worth $68,330,400. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

