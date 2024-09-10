Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Sells 11,734 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,915 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 11,734 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $7,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BA. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Boeing by 451.4% during the 1st quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Boeing from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Boeing from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Boeing from $222.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Boeing from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.29.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded down $2.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $160.38. The company had a trading volume of 323,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,849,967. The firm has a market cap of $98.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.89 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $176.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.23. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $156.70 and a one year high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The company had revenue of $16.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.82) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

