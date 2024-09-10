StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

ATA Creativity Global Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AACG opened at $0.54 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 0.80. ATA Creativity Global has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $1.65.

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ATA Creativity Global had a negative net margin of 13.59% and a negative return on equity of 33.80%. The business had revenue of $7.12 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About ATA Creativity Global

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ATA Creativity Global stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ATA Creativity Global ( NASDAQ:AACG Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 40,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.13% of ATA Creativity Global at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China and internationally. Its educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, in-school art classes through cooperation with high schools and training organizations, foreign language training services, junior art education, and other related educational services to its students.

Featured Stories

