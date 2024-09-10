StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group raised shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Trading Up 7.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ BCLI opened at $0.28 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.42. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.13 and a 1-year high of $1.47. The firm has a market cap of $22.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 0.35.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. Analysts forecast that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics stock. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 81,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.33% of the company’s stock.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Company Profile

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company, through its NurOwn proprietary cell therapy platform, leverages cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.

