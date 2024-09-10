StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Everi (NYSE:EVRI)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

EVRI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and issued a $14.25 price objective (up from $11.00) on shares of Everi in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James reissued a market perform rating on shares of Everi in a report on Monday, July 29th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Everi from $11.00 to $14.25 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Everi from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Everi presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.50.

Everi Stock Performance

Shares of Everi stock opened at $13.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.41 and a 200 day moving average of $9.60. Everi has a 12 month low of $6.37 and a 12 month high of $15.13.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The company had revenue of $191.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.00 million. Everi had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 17.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Everi will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Everi

In other news, EVP Kate C. Lowenhar-Fisher sold 12,026 shares of Everi stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total value of $155,736.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $886,777.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Kate C. Lowenhar-Fisher sold 12,026 shares of Everi stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total value of $155,736.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,477 shares in the company, valued at $886,777.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David Lucchese sold 4,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total value of $53,570.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 588,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,643,367.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,417 shares of company stock worth $730,781 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Everi

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Everi by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 546,745 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,495,000 after acquiring an additional 66,033 shares during the last quarter. Vista Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everi during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $346,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Everi in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,168,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Everi by 67.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,849,241 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,841,000 after buying an additional 745,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Breach Inlet Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Everi during the fourth quarter worth $6,051,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Everi Company Profile

Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in Games and Financial Technology Solutions segments. The company offers classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent of Champions, a national slot tournament; and sells gaming equipment and player terminals, licenses, game content, and ancillary equipment, such as signage and lighting packages.

