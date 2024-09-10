StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Globus Maritime Stock Performance

GLBS stock opened at $1.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.94. Globus Maritime has a 12-month low of $0.86 and a 12-month high of $3.15. The firm has a market cap of $30.46 million, a P/E ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 6.13, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Get Globus Maritime alerts:

Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 7th. The shipping company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Globus Maritime had a return on equity of 1.37% and a net margin of 7.87%. The business had revenue of $7.71 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Globus Maritime

About Globus Maritime

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Globus Maritime stock. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of Globus Maritime Limited ( NASDAQ:GLBS Free Report ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 25,050 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Advisor Resource Council owned 0.12% of Globus Maritime as of its most recent SEC filing. 31.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Globus Maritime Limited, an integrated dry bulk shipping company, provides marine transportation services worldwide. It owns, operates, and manages a fleet of dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina, and other dry bulk cargoes. As of December 31, 2023, the company's fleet include six and nine vessels with a total carrying capacity of 453,745 deadweight tonnage and 626,257 deadweight tonnage.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.