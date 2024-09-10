StockNews.com Begins Coverage on UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.
UTStarcom Stock Up 10.6 %
Shares of UTSI stock opened at $2.72 on Friday. UTStarcom has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $3.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.71.
UTStarcom Company Profile
