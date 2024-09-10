StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
LTRPA stock opened at $0.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $29.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 3.47. Liberty TripAdvisor has a 1-year low of $0.15 and a 1-year high of $1.95.
Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter. Liberty TripAdvisor had a positive return on equity of 62.40% and a negative net margin of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $497.00 million during the quarter.
Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc operates a travel guidance platform that connects people and audiences with travel partners in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. It offers an online platform that provides content, travel guidance products and services, and two-sided marketplaces for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, cruises, and other travel categories, including alternative accommodations, flights, and rental cars.
