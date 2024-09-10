StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Liberty TripAdvisor Stock Performance

LTRPA stock opened at $0.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $29.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 3.47. Liberty TripAdvisor has a 1-year low of $0.15 and a 1-year high of $1.95.

Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter. Liberty TripAdvisor had a positive return on equity of 62.40% and a negative net margin of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $497.00 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty TripAdvisor

About Liberty TripAdvisor

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Liberty TripAdvisor stock. Cove Street Capital LLC raised its stake in Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:LTRPA Free Report ) by 52.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,356,310 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,866,644 shares during the quarter. Liberty TripAdvisor makes up approximately 2.2% of Cove Street Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Cove Street Capital LLC owned approximately 10.91% of Liberty TripAdvisor worth $7,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 31.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc operates a travel guidance platform that connects people and audiences with travel partners in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. It offers an online platform that provides content, travel guidance products and services, and two-sided marketplaces for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, cruises, and other travel categories, including alternative accommodations, flights, and rental cars.

