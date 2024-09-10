StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT)

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Trio-Tech International Trading Down 4.8 %

NYSE TRT opened at $5.40 on Friday. Trio-Tech International has a 12 month low of $4.64 and a 12 month high of $8.62. The company has a market capitalization of $22.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.10.

Institutional Trading of Trio-Tech International

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Trio-Tech International stock. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Free Report) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,396 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.73% of Trio-Tech International worth $193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 16.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trio-Tech International

Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, offers manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. It operates through four segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The company develops and manufactures test equipment used in front-end and back-end manufacturing processes of semiconductors.

