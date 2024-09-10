StockNews.com Lowers Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

RL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Ralph Lauren from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $196.00 to $193.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Guggenheim reissued a buy rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $184.80.

Ralph Lauren Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of RL stock opened at $173.69 on Friday. Ralph Lauren has a 12-month low of $108.60 and a 12-month high of $192.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $169.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.49.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The textile maker reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.25. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 28.79% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Ralph Lauren will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 12,493.8% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,002,344 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $175,470,000 after purchasing an additional 994,385 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 158.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 863,336 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $149,478,000 after buying an additional 528,778 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,214,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $175,001,000 after acquiring an additional 487,882 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 15,903.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 448,902 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $84,266,000 after acquiring an additional 446,097 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new position in Ralph Lauren during the first quarter worth $61,022,000. 67.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

