Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 320,031 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 38,677 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $108,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SYK. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in Stryker by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 871.3% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 8,217 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,461,000 after buying an additional 7,371 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Stryker by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 681,784 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $204,166,000 after buying an additional 19,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,738 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker Stock Up 1.1 %

SYK opened at $362.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $138.25 billion, a PE ratio of 41.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.91. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $249.98 and a twelve month high of $365.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $339.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $341.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.02. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 16.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.53%.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In related news, insider Viju Menon sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $213,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,219,495. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 20,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total transaction of $6,660,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $949,716. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Viju Menon sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $213,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,219,495. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 210,600 shares of company stock valued at $68,330,400. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SYK has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $351.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Stryker from $374.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Stryker from $364.00 to $345.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Stryker from $375.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $386.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.11.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SYK

Stryker Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.