Substratum Market Capitalization Reaches $115,062.32 (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 10th. Substratum has a market cap of $115,062.32 and approximately $0.12 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Substratum token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Substratum has traded up 0% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Substratum Profile

Substratum is a token. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00023817 USD and is down -0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

