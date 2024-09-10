Substratum (SUB) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $0.12

Substratum (SUB) traded up 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 10th. In the last seven days, Substratum has traded 0% lower against the dollar. Substratum has a total market cap of $115,062.32 and approximately $0.12 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Substratum token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00009470 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000069 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57,587.19 or 0.99920971 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00013240 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000993 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00007877 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00007707 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Substratum Token Profile

SUB is a token. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00023817 USD and is down -0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

