SUNDOG Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $301.02 Million (SUNDOG)

SUNDOG (SUNDOG) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 10th. During the last seven days, SUNDOG has traded up 19.6% against the U.S. dollar. SUNDOG has a market capitalization of $301.02 million and approximately $143.11 million worth of SUNDOG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SUNDOG token can now be bought for $0.30 or 0.00000529 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000112 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

SUNDOG Token Profile

SUNDOG’s genesis date was August 14th, 2024. SUNDOG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. SUNDOG’s official Twitter account is @sundog_trx. The official website for SUNDOG is www.sundog.meme.

SUNDOG Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SUNDOG (SUNDOG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Tron20 platform. SUNDOG has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 997,547,329 in circulation. The last known price of SUNDOG is 0.31667971 USD and is up 27.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $113,727,628.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.sundog.meme.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUNDOG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SUNDOG should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SUNDOG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

