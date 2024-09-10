Synapse (SYN) Price Up 1.5% This Week

Synapse (SYN) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 10th. One Synapse token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.43 or 0.00000754 BTC on exchanges. Synapse has a market cap of $78.28 million and $5.53 million worth of Synapse was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Synapse has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000117 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.07 or 0.00267436 BTC.

About Synapse

Synapse was first traded on August 29th, 2021. Synapse’s total supply is 213,173,070 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,209,601 tokens. Synapse’s official message board is medium.com/@synapseprotocol. The official website for Synapse is synapseprotocol.com. Synapse’s official Twitter account is @synapseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Synapse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Synapse (SYN) is a cross-chain interoperability token of the Synapse Protocol, enabling seamless asset bridging, swaps, and communication across multiple blockchains through its Synapse Interchain Network. SYN is used for governance, liquidity provider incentives, and transaction fees.”

