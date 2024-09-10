Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC decreased its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,342 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $5,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Verity & Verity LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

Sysco Price Performance

Shares of Sysco stock opened at $78.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $62.24 and a twelve month high of $82.89.

Sysco Announces Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.01. Sysco had a return on equity of 102.09% and a net margin of 2.48%. The business had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SYY. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Sysco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sysco from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Sysco from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.27.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SYY

Sysco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.