Syscoin Trading 5.4% Higher Over Last Week (SYS)

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. One Syscoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000186 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Syscoin has traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. Syscoin has a total market cap of $84.08 million and $2.32 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,893.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $326.39 or 0.00573679 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.08 or 0.00035287 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.27 or 0.00088366 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin Profile

SYS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 16th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 792,569,633 coins. The Reddit community for Syscoin is https://reddit.com/r/syscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org. The official message board for Syscoin is syscoin.org/news.

Syscoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Syscoin (SYS) is a blockchain protocol founded in 2014 by Sebastian Schepis, designed to merge the security of Bitcoin with the functionality of Ethereum into a single, scalable platform. It supports the creation of decentralized applications and custom tokens, leveraging a dual-chain architecture that includes the Ethereum-compatible NEVM and a Bitcoin-based Syscoin UTXO blockchain. Syscoin aims to offer fast, secure, and low-cost transactions, with features like optimistic and ZK rollups for enhanced scalability. Led by the non-profit Syscoin Foundation, with development spearheaded by SYS Labs, the ecosystem fosters innovation in decentralized finance (DeFi) and NFT marketplaces. Syscoin’s unique blend of Bitcoin’s and Ethereum’s strengths positions it as a versatile and efficient blockchain for a wide range of applications.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using U.S. dollars.

