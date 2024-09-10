Tasty (LON:TAST) Trading Down 13.7%

Tasty plc (LON:TAST – Get Free Report) traded down 13.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.20 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.20 ($0.02). 215,695 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 171,486 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.39 ($0.02).

Tasty Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £2.37 million, a P/E ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,097.70.

About Tasty

Tasty plc owns and operates restaurants in the United Kingdom casual dining market. It operates restaurants under the Wildwood and dim t name. Tasty plc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

